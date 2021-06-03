Desi Twitter Shocked At Gucci Selling A 'Kurta' For Rs 2.5 Lakh

Italian fashion house Gucci is selling a dress that bears a striking resemblance to the traditional Indian kurta, and desi Twitter users have a lot to say about it. The "organic linen kaftan" with floral embroidery retails for $3,500 on luxury brand's website - that's a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh, approximately. The linen kaftan, made in Italy, features floral embroidery and a neck opening with a self-tie tassle. Customers have the option of paying in monthly installments to buy it.
Going by the reactions on Twitter, Indians are not happy - neither about the cultural appropriation and nor about the price tag, which some have claimed is too high even for a world-famous luxury fashion house, when similar outfits can be bought for a fraction of the price.
"Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks," wrote one Twitter user, sharing two photos of the ivory-coloured kaftan.
Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV— nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021
Many jumped in to say they wouldn't even spend a small amount on outfits resembling the kaftan.
500? I can get this at local Vishal Mart for 100 wtf 😭😭😭— Yochan 🏳️🌈 (@rasmalaichan) June 2, 2021
No offense but I won't buy it for even 500 😭— Ms.Sunlight ✨ (@Aditiitweets) June 1, 2021
"Who is shelling out that kind of money for a kurta?" another Twitter user wondered.
Gucci be selling this kurta for C$ 4,550 and I am like …. Who is shelling out that kind of $$$ for a kurta that ammi bought me from Murree's Mall Road for 300 rupees. pic.twitter.com/gxlBHxwpxC— T a z e e n (@tazeen) June 2, 2021
Some said they could find similar kurtas at local retailers.
Gucci sweetie I will buy you this exact same kurta from Sarojini market in less than $5. https://t.co/jN7jbmFadi— Akanksha Bhatt ☕ (@akankshabhatt3) June 2, 2021
Gucci kurta for $3500?! I can have Ashokbhai make this back home for 500 rupees 😂 pic.twitter.com/eq3fHIZMjn— છે (@GujuMemes) June 2, 2021
gucci scamming white ppl and charging $3.5k for a kurta when you can get one that looks much much better from india or any indian clothing shop for like $50 max pic.twitter.com/8UcG22wiZb— 🌸ᴴ (@pinkrrymoon) June 2, 2021
This is not the first time that Gucci has come under fire for cultural appropriation. In 2018, Gucci sent models down the runway in a variety of headwear - from elaborate headdresses to hijabs and turbans. Their use of turbans for a fashion show was heavily criticised, with Twitter users pointing out that turbans are an important part of the Sikh religion and should therefore not have been used as fashion accessories.Click for more trending news