Desi Twitter Shocked At Gucci Selling A 'Kurta' For Rs 2.5 Lakh

Gucci's floral embroidery kaftan has raised a few eyebrows on social media.

Italian fashion house Gucci is selling a dress that bears a striking resemblance to the traditional Indian kurta, and desi Twitter users have a lot to say about it. The "organic linen kaftan" with floral embroidery retails for $3,500 on luxury brand's website - that's a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh, approximately. The linen kaftan, made in Italy, features floral embroidery and a neck opening with a self-tie tassle. Customers have the option of paying in monthly installments to buy it.

Going by the reactions on Twitter, Indians are not happy - neither about the cultural appropriation and nor about the price tag, which some have claimed is too high even for a world-famous luxury fashion house, when similar outfits can be bought for a fraction of the price.

"Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks," wrote one Twitter user, sharing two photos of the ivory-coloured kaftan.



Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

Many jumped in to say they wouldn't even spend a small amount on outfits resembling the kaftan.

500? I can get this at local Vishal Mart for 100 wtf 😭😭😭 — Yochan 🏳️‍🌈 (@rasmalaichan) June 2, 2021

No offense but I won't buy it for even 500 😭 — Ms.Sunlight ✨ (@Aditiitweets) June 1, 2021

"Who is shelling out that kind of money for a kurta?" another Twitter user wondered.

Gucci be selling this kurta for C$ 4,550 and I am like …. Who is shelling out that kind of $$$ for a kurta that ammi bought me from Murree's Mall Road for 300 rupees. pic.twitter.com/gxlBHxwpxC — T a z e e n (@tazeen) June 2, 2021

Some said they could find similar kurtas at local retailers.

Gucci sweetie I will buy you this exact same kurta from Sarojini market in less than $5. https://t.co/jN7jbmFadi — Akanksha Bhatt ☕ (@akankshabhatt3) June 2, 2021

Gucci kurta for $3500?! I can have Ashokbhai make this back home for 500 rupees 😂 pic.twitter.com/eq3fHIZMjn — છે (@GujuMemes) June 2, 2021

gucci scamming white ppl and charging $3.5k for a kurta when you can get one that looks much much better from india or any indian clothing shop for like $50 max pic.twitter.com/8UcG22wiZb — 🌸ᴴ (@pinkrrymoon) June 2, 2021

This is not the first time that Gucci has come under fire for cultural appropriation. In 2018, Gucci sent models down the runway in a variety of headwear - from elaborate headdresses to hijabs and turbans. Their use of turbans for a fashion show was heavily criticised, with Twitter users pointing out that turbans are an important part of the Sikh religion and should therefore not have been used as fashion accessories.