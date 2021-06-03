Desi Twitter Shocked At Gucci Selling A 'Kurta' For Rs 2.5 Lakh

"Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks," wrote one Twitter user.

Gucci's floral embroidery kaftan has raised a few eyebrows on social media.

Italian fashion house Gucci is selling a dress that bears a striking resemblance to the traditional Indian kurta, and desi Twitter users have a lot to say about it. The "organic linen kaftan" with floral embroidery retails for $3,500 on luxury brand's website - that's a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh, approximately. The linen kaftan, made in Italy, features floral embroidery and a neck opening with a self-tie tassle. Customers have the option of paying in monthly installments to buy it. 

Going by the reactions on Twitter, Indians are not happy - neither about the cultural appropriation and nor about the price tag, which some have claimed is too high even for a world-famous luxury fashion house, when similar outfits can be bought for a fraction of the price. 

"Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks," wrote one Twitter user, sharing two photos of the ivory-coloured kaftan.
 

Many jumped in to say they wouldn't even spend a small amount on outfits resembling the kaftan.

"Who is shelling out that kind of money for a kurta?" another Twitter user wondered. 

Some said they could find similar kurtas at local retailers.

This is not the first time that Gucci has come under fire for cultural appropriation. In 2018, Gucci sent models down the runway in a variety of headwear - from elaborate headdresses to hijabs and turbans. Their use of turbans for a fashion show was heavily criticised, with Twitter users pointing out that turbans are an important part of the Sikh religion and should therefore not have been used as fashion accessories. 

