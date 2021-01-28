Demi Moore Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumours After Fendi Show Appearance

Demi Moore's most recent appearance has sparked rumours of plastic surgery.

Actress Demi Moore has sparked rumours that she underwent plastic surgery after her recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Demi Moore, 58, opened the show for Fendi on Wednesday in a stunning off-shoulder silk suit and statement earrings - but fans speculated that the Ghost actress had gone under the knife, noting that her face looked "different".

Soon after the catwalk appearance, Twitter was flooded with questions from puzzled fans who said that the 58-year-old looked "unrecognisable" in photos from the event.

"Demi Moore appears in Paris looking nothing like Demi Moore," wrote Twitter user Mike Sington.

Demi Moore appears in Paris looking nothing like Demi Moore. pic.twitter.com/bZo8Wgbqhx — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 28, 2021

Others pointed to the "drastic difference" in Demi Moore's face, sharing photos from earlier years juxtaposed with pics from the Fendi event in Paris.

This is a drastic difference in the face. And I agree wholeheartedly with my previous statement in that she has cheek filler, a lip lift at the corners, and the stiffness of Botox. #DemiMoorepic.twitter.com/KJDeF7uDa3 — Asha Flingai (@AshaFlingai) January 28, 2021

December 2020 January 2021 pic.twitter.com/cnRItXvH5W — Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) January 28, 2021

A section of the Internet was critical, writing that the actress had become a "poster child for why not to get plastic surgery" and that she "looked so much prettier just a year ago."

Women like JLo, Liz Hurley, and Gwen Stefani have had tons of work done but they look great. Nothing against having work done. But don't do whatever Demi Moore has done. pic.twitter.com/S1sq9e8pt1 — Colonel Kurtz (@colonelkurtz99) January 28, 2021

Demi Moore did not let that work settle before she did the Fendi show. Jesus. — Linduh Evangelista (@marcuslmorris) January 27, 2021

Demi Moore has long faced rumours of plastic surgery. According to the Daily Mail, she addressed the rumours a decade ago after facing scrutiny over allegedly spending thousands of dollars on plastic surgery.

"I have had something done but it's not on my face,' she told Elle magazine in 2010, adding that constant speculation about her looks annoyed her.

"You know what? Maybe one day I'll go under the knife.

"It just irritates me that people are constantly saying how much I've spent on plastic surgery."

In 2019, she opened up about ageing gracefully. "Gravity is going in directions that I'm not so fond of. I can look in the mirror occasionally and say 'you're lying, I don't look like that.' but the reality is the comfort I feel in my skin is the greatest gift. I wouldn't trade it. I'm just happy to be where I am," she was quoted as saying by InStyle.