84-Foot Tower Crashes Down In Seconds At Utah Airport. Watch

An 84-foot steel and concrete tower at Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah, USA, was demolished on Monday. A video released by the airport shows the massive Delta Tower crashing to the ground in the space of a few seconds, marking the transition into phase two of the airport's redevelopment project.

"It's just kind of a special day for everybody in moving forward with phase two," Mike Williams, program director of the Airport Redevelopment Program, was quoted as saying by Fox 13.

"Today, this 84-foot Delta Tower that was built in 1989 to direct aircraft to the gate was demolished," the Salt Lake City Airport wrote on Twitter while sharing footage of the demolition. "Here is some footage Avalanche Studios took from the Delta Sky Club. The demolition marks a major timeline in the construction of Phase II of #TheNewSLC," the airport added.

Footage of Delta Tower tumbling down has been viewed thousands of times on the microblogging platform.

"So crazy to see something I'd taken for granted for 30 years finally come down," wrote one person in the comments section.

"I watched this 5 times. Seeing this structure was always part of my airport experience. Good to see times are changing," another remarked.

The Delta Tower was originally built between 1989 and 1990 for Delta Air Lines to direct

aircraft to their gates," the airport said in a press release ahead of the demolition, calling it a "major milestone" for the redevelopment project.

In phase two of the redevelopment program, old and obsolete buildings will be demolished to make way for new ones that conform to latest safety and security standards.

According to ABC News, Mr Williams revealed that the demolition will be done all at once - instead of in phases, as was originally planned - to save time.