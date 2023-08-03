Indian-American Shohini Sinha To Head FBI's Field Office In Salt Lake City

Indian-American Shohini Sinha has been appointed as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agent in charge of the Salt Lake City Field Office.

Sinha has been appointed to the post by FBI Director Christopher Wray, according to a release issued by the FBI.

Sinha most recently served as executive special assistant to the Director at FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC. She joined the FBI as a special agent in 2001. She was first assigned to the Milwaukee Field Office, where she worked in counterterrorism investigations.

She also served in temporary assignments at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, the FBI Legal Attaché Office in London, and the Baghdad Operations Center.

Sinha was in 2009 promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to the Counterterrorism Division in Washington, DC. She served as program manager of Canada-based extraterritorial investigations and facilitated liaison efforts with Washington, DC-based Canadian liaison officers, according to the FBI release.

In 2012, Sinha was promoted to assistant legal attaché in Ottawa, Canada, working counterterrorism matters in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. In 2015, she was promoted to field supervisor in the Detroit Field Office, where she led squads responsible for investigating international terrorism matters.

Sinha was in early 2020, transferred to the cyber intrusion squad, which worked both national security and criminal cyber intrusion matters. Later in 2020, she was promoted to assistant special agent in charge for national security matters, and later criminal matters, in the Portland Field Office.

In 2021, she was selected to serve as the executive special assistant to the FBI Director.

Before her employment with the FBI, Sinha worked as a therapist and later as an administrator for a private, not-for-profit clinic in Lafayette, Indiana. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in mental health counseling from Purdue University in Indiana, as per the official release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States.