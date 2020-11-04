Delivery Driver Takes Pic To Prove Order Was Delivered, Then Steals It. Watch

A delivery driver was caught on camera stealing a customer's order.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several food delivery services are giving their customers the choice to opt for no-contact deliveries. For such deliveries, the delivery executive usually places the food package on the customer's front porch, takes a picture to prove it was delivered and then walks away so the customer can collect their order. Such a system minimizes contact between the customer and the delivery partner, but it is not without its own share of drawbacks, as a video going viral online proves.

In this CCTV footage, a delivery driver is seen stealing an order after taking a picture to prove it was delivered. The video shows her putting the package down, stepping back to take a picture of it, picking it up again and then calmly walking off.

According to the Daily Dot, the footage was posted on TikTok by user @barbeed0ll, who said that she had placed an order through DoorDash, a food delivery service in the US.

"Did you think cameras didn't exist?? Hope DoorDash fires you," she wrote while sharing the video.

The footage spread quickly on different social media platforms, collecting millions of views and shocked comments. On TikTok, it has been viewed over 10 million times.

A DoorDash spokesperson told LADbible: "We have zero tolerance for such inappropriate behaviour, and are actively working to identify the Dasher and will immediately deactivate from the platform. We sincerely regret that this incident fell short of the experience we strive to give our customers every day, and are reaching out to the customer to support."

The wronged customer, who goes by the name @barbeed0ll on TikTok, said that she has not heard back from DoorDash yet.