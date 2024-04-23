Delhi Police's Witty Road Safety Post Goes Viral, Garnering Praise

The Delhi Police used clever language to convey a message about road safety.

Delhi Police aren't just known for keeping the capital safe; they've also earned a reputation for their creative and impactful road safety campaigns on social media.

Ditching dry lectures, they use humour, pop culture references, and even special occasions like festivals, new year celebrations, and leap years to grab attention. Their messages are clear: follow traffic rules, don't drink and drive, and prioritise safety. This unique approach resonates with the public, making road safety awareness more engaging and memorable.

Today, law enforcement used clever language to convey a message about road safety through a social media post. The police department stated, "If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan."

If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan.#RoadSafety@dtptraffic — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 23, 2024

They meant to say that 'WE' means Delhi Police will meet you with a challan. This post has already gone viral, with over 40,000 views and several comments praising it.

"The best one," commented a user.

"CCTV cameras should be installed in every street, intersection, and every place in India. Only then will not a single traitor or criminal in the country be spared. Every area of India should be monitored by drones 24 hours a day," wrote another user.

"Catching every trend aptly," commented a third user, praising the Delhi Police's social media team.

By using social media effectively, Delhi Police is proving that spreading awareness can be both informative and entertaining.