Delhi Police's Advisory On Road Safety For Bikers Has A Witty Twist. See Post

Delhi Police is known for using witty and innovative methods to spread awareness. The police department often uses memes to communicate their message to the netizens. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the police department shared a uniquely drafted special traffic advisory for bikers.

The Delhi Police shared a screenshot of a Google result page, with a query in the search box reading, "How to do a wheelie." To this, the search results corrected the query to "Did you mean: How to land up in a hospital bed?"

Delhi Police wrote in the caption, "Keep the rubber side down and the safety vibes up. Safety is the ultimate accessory for every rider."

See the post here:

Keep the rubber side down and the safety vibes up.

Safety is the ultimate accessory for every rider.#RoadSafety#DelhiPoliceCarespic.twitter.com/X7Yw9wtkWM — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 17, 2024

Since being posted, the tweet has amassed nearly 6,000 views with several comments.

A user wrote, "Delhi Police think they have great humour! Yeah, they have," a user said.

"Great," another comment read.

Earlier, the police department shared a video to remind citizens of some basic traffic rules and the repercussions one would face if not abide by them. The clip showed a bride riding a two-wheeler without a helmet just to get likes on her reel - a short-duration video feature on Instagram.

Delhi Police is known for its amusing and witty social media posts.



