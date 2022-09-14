Delhi Police Warns Riders About Tinted Glass With 'Kala Chashma' Reference

The Delhi Police has also posted about the permissible limit for tinted glass. (Representational Image)

The Kala Chashma trend has taken over the internet. In the past few months, many celebrities have hopped on to the trend, grooving to the hit number from Katrina kaif-Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Baar Baar Dekho. And now, the Delhi Police has also used the viral trend to issues a warning for those who have installed black glass films in their cars. The police also said on Twitter that they are launching a drive from today to penalise those who have tinted glass beyond permissible limits.

"Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalising those who have tinted glass/glass films beyond permissible limits. Also, we will keep a check on minors indulging in driving without license and penalise the vehicle owners," the Delhi Police said on Twitter.

The meme in Hindi accompanying the tweet says "black sunglasses really suit you, but not the tinted glasses of your car" when translated to English.

The police have also given the permissible limit for visual light transmission. According to the guidelines, the film should not be less than 50% or side glass and less than 70% for front and rear windscreens.

Twitter users were surprised to know that there is a permissible limit for the glass film.

"Today? Hasn't it been in place since long... I was also told by DP personnel that there is no permissible limit... Its was very clear as per them... It is strictly not permitted," one user commented.

"Is there any permissible limit of tint of windows glass as far as I know there's a supreme court ruling which bars anyone putting anything on any car window," said another.

