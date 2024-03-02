Delhi Police Praised For Finding Woman's Lost iPhone In 3 hours. See Post

The incident took place in Delhi's Munirka.

A woman thanked the Delhi Police for recovering her iPhone within just a few hours after she lost it. Taking to X, Ekta Thakur expressed gratitude to those officials “who jumped to action” to find her lost phone. The incident took place in Delhi's Munirka. In her post, she said that she managed to reclaim her lost iPhone after the Delhi Police sprang to action, retrieving her phone in just three hours. She also highlighted that she is deeply indebted to the Delhi Police's “continued service” in keeping the city safe.

“My deepest gratitude to HC Ajay Yadav, Anil yadav and Gajraj Rao who jumped to action about a lost iPhone in Munirka, recovered within 3 hours of losing it. Deeply indebted to their continued service in keeping Delhi safe. Thank you so much,” Ms Thankur wrote while sharing a selfie with the head constables.

my deepest gratitude to HC Ajay Yadav , Anil yadav and Gajraj Rao who jumped to action about a lost iPhone in munirka , recovered within 3 hrs of losing it. Deeply indebted to their continued service to keeping Delhi safe. thank you so much. @DelhiPolice@dcp_southwest@CPDelhipic.twitter.com/2iR5k8NWjH — Ekta Thakur 🇮🇳 (@ektathakurvats) February 29, 2024

In the comments section, Ms Thakur also shared that the cops were “extremely invested” in getting her phone back from the minute they heard of the unfortunate incident. “They took me to the police station, filed an FIR & got the IMEI number from Jio's records & started tracking the phone,” she wrote.

Ms Thakur shared the post on Friday. Her tweet not just caught the attention of social media users, but also the official X account of Delhi Police. The department reshared her post and thanked Ms Thakur for appreciating their service. “Thank you, Ekta ji, for sharing your experience and appreciating our service!” the Delhi police wrote.

Thank you, Ekta ji, for sharing your experience and appreciating our service!#DelhiPoliceCarespic.twitter.com/LcaFO3XAnM — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 1, 2024

In the comments section, social media users praised the police force and applauded them for their good work. “Again a Great Work Done,” commented one user. “Good work by our cops,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police also made headlines last year for helping a British YouTuber find the iPhone he lost in an auto-rickshaw during Ganeshotsav. The YouTuber named Phil Bland captured the entire episode and uploaded it on his channel, where he has more than 72,000 followers. Mr Bland, while exploring the city, realised that he had lost his iPhone during the Ganeshotsav celebrations. He approached the police and the cops swiftly stepped in to lend their support.

The YouTuber got the happy news within a few hours, and ultimately his phone. Mr Bland expressed his gratitude to the police by taking pictures with the police officers and calling them "best in the world".