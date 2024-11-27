Delhi Man’s Hilarious Response To Zomato Notification Goes Viral

A Delhi man's witty response to a Zomato notification has made him the latest sensation on the internet. Rishabh Kaushik, a visual effects artist, received a notification from the food delivery giant that read: "Akansha is on leave. So today, I'm asking you to order lunch. - Shefali, marketing team."

Instead of brushing it off, as most users would, Mr Kaushik turned it into an opportunity for some playful banter. He shared a screenshot of the notification on X and wrote, “Hello @zomato, can you please tell Shefali that I'm on leave as well, and she can let me know if Akansha doesn't have any plans for the day, we can go on lunch together.”

Hello @zomato, can you please tell Shefali that I'm on leave as well, and she can let me know if Akansha doesn't have any plans for the day, we can go on lunch together. pic.twitter.com/XLXioWtydz — Rishabh Kaushik (@RishabhKaushikk) November 25, 2024

Zomato, known for its quirky marketing strategies, has yet to respond to Mr Kaushik's amusing suggestion, but the internet was quick to join in on the fun.



A user commented, “Since Shefali is urging so much, can you ask Shefali to pay for the lunch. Thanks.”

Another shared, “I got same notification and funnily do have a girl named Akansha in the project making this even more interesting.”

Someone joked, “New matrimony site.”

Zomato recently made headlines for a Chief of Staff job listing that required the selected candidate to pay Rs 20 lakh to Feeding India, the company's non-profit initiative, and forgo a salary during the first year. The unusual terms sparked widespread criticism online, with many accusing CEO Deepinder Goyal of exploiting candidates.



In the middle of the backlash, Arnav Gupta, a former Zomato Engineering Head, defended Mr Goyal. Mr Gupta, in an X post, shared his experience of working with Mr Goyal, calling it an unparalleled opportunity. He argued that the role offered learning worth far more than Rs 20 lakh, particularly for those aspiring to careers in management consulting or strategy. He also pointed out that most MBA programmes in India charge similar fees but don't offer comparable real-world exposure.