"Leaving Delhi After 13 Years": Man Blames City's Pollution For Developing Asthma

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR has reached alarming levels, turning daily life into a serious health risk for many residents. Thick smog and deteriorating air quality have made the city feel unsafe, prompting some people to consider leaving. Recently, one Delhi-based professional shared his personal experience on social media, shedding light on why he has decided to move out permanently.

Ravi Verma, a marketing advisor at AdChoreo, shared in detail on LinkedIn the reasons for leaving Delhi after 13 years of living there. He described the past five years as the most difficult time of his life and revealed that all adult members of his family, including his wife, brother, mother, and sister-in-law, died during COVID.

In addition, Verma faced serious health problems. He was diagnosed with avascular necrosis in both femoral heads and will need to undergo total hip replacement surgery in his 40s. Over the past year, he also developed pollution-induced asthma and is now dependent on inhalers. Verma said that such a huge personal loss and deteriorating health were impossible to bear, and that this year's rising pollution levels and asthma forced him to leave Delhi soon.

Check Out The Post Here:

While Verma expressed his displeasure with the government, he also questioned the role of ordinary people. He explained that most people don't wear masks, continue their morning walks, and send their children to school, despite poor air quality. According to him, this shows that pollution has now become a normal part of people's everyday lives.

Social Media Reaction

Verma's post quickly became popular among people who have experienced similar health and safety concerns while living in Delhi. This open discussion sparked debate about the long-term effects of air pollution in the region and its impact on people's lives and health.

One user commented, "My empathy and best wishes to you, but I will not leave my birthplace."

Another user noted, "You didn't deserve to go through all that. Sorry for your loss. I feel you when you say this. I lived in Delhi for 10 years and cribbed and cribbed."

"I am so sorry for your loss. If I would have lost so many of my dear ones in such a short period of time, I would have been driven crazy," added a third user.