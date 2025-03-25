Delhi Man Defends Running Dog Over With His Car, Video Sparks Outrage Online

A video showing a man defending his actions after mercilessly running over a dog has sparked outrage online. The video, shared on Instagram by Street Dogs of Bombay, shows a woman confronting the man after he ran over the dog. It also shows a stray dog being pulled from under the car. Throughout the video, the man defends his actions, saying that he was driving slowly. At one point, he even snaps at the woman, telling her he could not do anything about the death of the dog.

"What kind of insensitive people we have in this society.This man ran over this old dog and was not ready to acknowledge his mistake. He just said "if the dog is dead toh main kya karu" ..those were his words," the caption of the post read.

"I tried my best but the dog passed away within minutes which was the saddest part. It was really heartbreaking and painful," it added.

In the video, when the woman asked the man if he was blind as he could not see the dog, the man replied, "Nahi dikh rha hai, andha hoon (I cannot see. Yes, I am blind)". He also said that he could not do anything about the death of the dog.

"Toh kya huya. Main horn de rha hoon. Main kya kar sakta hoon yaar (What had happened. I was blowing the car horn. What could I do)," the man replied to the woman. After the incident, the man left the spot.

The video has caused outrage online. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "May this person get it back. Multi fold. I pray." "He should be punished," said another.

"This was murder. This person needs to be held accountable for the crime he has committed. Human beings can still fight for justice by voicing and stating their case before the law. Animals cannot. We need to preserve and protect them from inhumanity and cruelty," commented a third person.

"Avg senile reaction.. most of these old ppl are so bitter and sad that they don't care about the lives they destroy," said one user.

One user even claimed that the man in the video is Sushanta Mohanty, Director of Amazon infra trade. "His LinkedIn ID is with Name Sushanta Mohanty, Director Amazon infra trade. Request everyone to kindly report him on LinkedIn. Also I hope to see this shameless man face consequences," the user wrote.

Netizens demanded that Amazon fire the man. "@amazondotin this is what your employee does??!! I demand that you fire him. No ifs no buts. I request your swift action against him," a user wrote.