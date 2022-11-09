After Delhi Tremors, Memes For Those Who Felt Them, And Those Who Did Not

Tremors in Delhi have triggered a meme fest

Tremors in Delhi-NCR last night following an earthquake in Nepal have sparked off a meme fest as social media users pointed out that the national capital, already suffering due to severe air pollution, got yet another jolt.

One of the memes shared a photograph of actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman after the Deadpool actor was tricked into wearing an ugly sweater at a party. In one of the memes on the Delhi tremors, Reynolds, with his priceless pranked expression, was tagged as people of Delhi. Gyllenhaal and Jackman, seen having a laugh at him, are tagged earthquake and pollution, respectively.

Another meme featured Aamir Khan's character in PK, lamenting that he does not want to stay on a planet that has pollution in the day, eclipse in the evening and an earthquake at night.

One meme starred Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, with a line from a superhit number that says, "Main to hil gaya".

Mr Khan featured in another meme: the comic shot in which he plays a dacoit asking everyone to flee in Om Shanti Om was shared as a message to Delhi residents after the tremors struck.

Some memes also captured the FOMO of those who slept through the tremors. An image of actor Rajpal Yadav from the movie 'Dhol' with the message, "Yeh kab hua (when did this happen?)" started doing the rounds.

