Dear Sehwag, Can You One Up Tendulkar's Birthday Tweet For Aamir?

Happy birthday, @aamir_khan. You are a superstar and that's no secret... HaHaHa Wish you the best always my friend. pic.twitter.com/qbUXsARKMI- Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2018
In case you missed the joke, Sachin Tendulkar was alluding to Aamir Khan's latest movie SecretSuperstar in his tweet.
The tweet, accompanied by a photo of the two legends together, has received over 9,500 'likes' since it was shared just one hour ago.
While many responded to the tweet by wishing Aamir Khan a happy birthday too, here's what others had to say:
Very fantastic picture- Arman Khan (@ArmanKh37041421) March 14, 2018
Sachin Sir , Making Dad Jokes !- Kunal Main (@mainmusings) March 14, 2018
Virender Sehwag is famous for his witty tweets and funny birthday wishes. Here's how he has wished Shah Rukh Khan and VVS Laxman in the past.
When will we have a better healthcare system? #ImAamirKhan let's Raise Our Voice & Build a Better India! Happy Birthday @aamir_khan ! pic.twitter.com/O6H49iXsxJ- Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 13, 2018
Happy birthday, @aamir_khan. Have the happiest year ahead. May you continue to shine and entertain us forever.- Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) March 14, 2018
Aamir Khan, who is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, will spend the day shooting for his next, Thugs Of Hindostan.
