Dear Sehwag, Can You One Up Tendulkar's Birthday Tweet For Aamir?

Happy birthday, @aamir_khan. You are a superstar and that's no secret... HaHaHa Wish you the best always my friend. pic.twitter.com/qbUXsARKMI - Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2018

Very fantastic picture - Arman Khan (@ArmanKh37041421) March 14, 2018

Sachin Sir , Making Dad Jokes ! - Kunal Main (@mainmusings) March 14, 2018

When will we have a better healthcare system? #ImAamirKhan let's Raise Our Voice & Build a Better India! Happy Birthday @aamir_khan ! pic.twitter.com/O6H49iXsxJ - Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 13, 2018

Happy birthday, @aamir_khan. Have the happiest year ahead. May you continue to shine and entertain us forever. - Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) March 14, 2018

Virender Sehwag is the official funnyman of Indian cricket on Twitter, but can Sachin Tendulkar dethrone him? Going by his latest tweet - a birthday wish for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan - we think the answer is yes. About one hour ago, the master blaster took to Twitter to wish the Dangal actor on his birthday. However, it was the clever wordplay in his birthday wish which had people laughing out loud. See it for yourself:In case you missed the joke, Sachin Tendulkar was alluding to Aamir Khan's latest movie SecretSuperstar in his tweet.The tweet, accompanied by a photo of the two legends together, has received over 9,500 'likes' since it was shared just one hour ago.While many responded to the tweet by wishing Aamir Khan a happy birthday too, here's what others had to say:Virender Sehwag is famous for his witty tweets and funny birthday wishes. Here's how he has wished Shah Rukh Khan and VVS Laxman in the past. Meanwhile, here's how other cricketers wished the star on his birthday:Aamir Khan, who is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, will spend the day shooting for his next, Thugs Of Hindostan.Click for more trending news