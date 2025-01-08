Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

David Dobrik Shocks Fans With Jaw-Dropping Abs After 2-Year YouTube Hiatus: See The Transformation

David Dobrik, the 17 million-subscriber YouTube star, returns after a two-year hiatus, showcasing his remarkable body transformation in a 14-minute video.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
David Dobrik Shocks Fans With Jaw-Dropping Abs After 2-Year YouTube Hiatus: See The Transformation
David Dobrik also reveals the motivation behind his transformation.

Popular YouTuber and internet personality David Dobrik has finally returned to YouTube after a long break of two years, surprising fans with his incredible body transformation. The famous content creator who has 17 million subscribers unveiled the new look in a 14-minute and 20-second video that narrates his strict fitness journey. In the video, Dobrik reveals his workout routine, changes to his lifestyle, and what went into transforming himself, thus allowing fans an insider's peek at his growth throughout his break from the site. The vlog also contains friends' reactions toward his new ripped look, keeping his fans and followers excited about this. Dobrik's return is a great milestone in his career, and he reconnects with millions of followers who have been waiting for his return.

"New Year, New Me, New Vlog: I couldn't be more grateful for the people around me that pushed me this year to be a better version of myself. I owe everything to all my friends and especially Ilya, who has literally changed my life," he wrote. "I love ya, dude. I don't feel like pudding anymore!!!!"

Watch the full video here:

He posted a picture of himself before he got in shape. Then, he posted a video on Instagram and TikTok. In the first part of the video, he looked at his body before his workout journey. In the second part, he showed off his new muscular physique and smiled a lot.

He also created a YouTube video, explaining why he decided to get fit. On the video, he explained how he had entered a bet with another YouTuber, MrBeast, with the condition to see who among them would emerge in the fittest condition first. Some of the celebrities have appeared in that video.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
David Dobrik, Fitness Transformation, YouTube Comeback
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.