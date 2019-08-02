Dashcam Captures Moment Driver Narrowly Avoids Lorry Crash

A driver made a lucky escape by swerving just in time to avoid crashing into a lorry. Bethany Pearson took to Twitter to share shocking footage, captured on her car's dashboard camera, which shows her narrowly avoiding a lorry crash.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at A34, Newbury. Rear dashcam footage shows the lorry sliding alongside another vehicle during the incident and crashing into the southbound carriageway of the A34.

Ms Pearson shared the footage on the microblogging website today, where it has been viewed over 5,000 times and has collected a number of comments. "I'm just glad I made it out of the way," she wrote after sharing the video.

Here is how people reacted to it:

Well controlled driving from you! Glad everyone was ok — Darren Seward ???? (@darrenjseward) August 2, 2019

Oh my goodness!! It fills me with dread at what could've been! I'm so glad that you're okay. It almost makes me nervous to drive. ???? — Chris Curley ????️‍???????????? (@ChrisPJCurley) August 2, 2019

According to local reports, A34 has been the site of several accidents and crashes. Highways England has confirmed a number of new measures will be implemented to make the road safer.



