Dancing Grandpa To Car Plough Jugaad In Desi Talent That's Viral Today

There's little that Twitter loves more than examples of desi talent. From stories of people who have impressed with their dance moves or musical skills to examples of innovative 'jugaad' that emerge from the remotest corners of the country - social media users have a soft corner for all of it. Two different posts that are currently going viral on Twitter are proof.

Last night, IPS officer Arun Bothra took to the microblogging platform to share a video that has delighted thousands of people. The video, which was originally posted on TikTok, shows two elderly men playing instruments while others around them dance in what appears to be a happy little party. One of the musicians, apparently caught up in the moment, briefly stops playing his instrument to perform a little jig - attracting cheers from onlookers and a ton of compliments from social media users. Though his dance break was cut short by his chagrined companion, the video is sure to bring a smile to your face.

"Work v/s Life," wrote Mr Bothra while sharing the clip on Twitter, where it has collected over 27,000 views and dozens of amused comments.

The video was posted on TikTok four days ago by a user who said it was filmed in Rajasthan. It has been viewed over 1 million times on the short form video sharing app, with many praising the dancing musician.

"Super Dada," wrote one person in the comments section. "You dance, Grandpa. I'll come play," another joked.

Meanwhile, another post that caught Twitter's eye shows people ploughing a field with the help of a car, forgoing the traditional ploughs that are drawn by horses or oxen.

"[This] may soon be reality," wrote Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen while sharing the picture this morning on Twitter, where it has garnered over 500 'likes' in a matter of hours.

The car plough has also earned praise on the microblogging platform, with some calling it the perfect example of jugaad - a Hindi word used to describe a clever hack and celebrated as an example of the Indian spirit of resourcefulness and enterprise.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.