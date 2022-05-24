Dancer Creates Fusion Of Bharatnatyam And Hip-Hop, Internet In Awe

Choreographer Usha Jey and two other women shows a mix of graceful Bharatnatyam and freestyle hip-hop.

Internet is full of content from creative people. From simultaneously sketching five superhero figures to realistic tattoos, many artists have awed the world with their incredible art.

Taking this a step further, choreographer Usha Jey has posted a video on her personal Instagram handle, which shows a mix of graceful Bharatnatyam and freestyle hip-hop. Ms Jey said she is the once who has choreographed the dance routine.

“#HybridBharatham is my way of switching between Hip-Hop and Bharatnatyam, 2 dances that I love, learn and respect. My aim is to keep the essence of each dance and create something that do justice to who I am," the caption of the Instagram post says.

The video has received over 6.78 lakh views so far and users have made heartfelt comments on the post.

“oh, my gooood!!!!! you are everything. y'all killed this wow,” a user commented.

“Omggg what a vibe guys!! Ahhh you guys smashed it! Again and again,” another one wrote.

“This was such a VIBE!!!! You girls slayed it ,” read one of the comments.

On social media, videos of single dancers and dance crews are often shared. People love watching them for inspiration and enjoyment.

Bharatnatyam is an Indian traditional dance genre from Tamil Nadu. Hip-hop refers to a variety of street dance techniques that are largely performed to grooving music.

Another video gained attraction worldwide last month, which showed a group of French dancers performing Bharatnatyam on "Snehithane Snehithane" - a song from Tamil film Alaipayuthey.

Jika, a French dancer and Instagram influencer, picked up a remixed version of the song circulating the internet and performed the traditional Indian dance with his friends.

