Cyclist Sees Herd Of Cows Coming Towards Him, Here's What He Did Next

Cyclist Andrew O'Connor was cycling in the mountains of Northern England when he took a break to have a snack- that's when he saw a herd of cows coming towards him. A desperate farmer called out to him to help stop the rogue cattle walking down the road.

Wondering what he did next? Well, Mr O'Connor got in front of the cows and yelled "stop" while putting his hands up. Surprisingly, the cows stopped and the farmer was able to reach the cows before they moved any further.

Mr O'Connor shared the video of the incident on Instagram and wrote, "The strangest thing to ever happen to me on a bike ride. It involved a heard of runaway cows."

See the video here:

The video has accumulated nearly 13 million views on Instagram along with 1.5 million likes and several comments.

A user joked, "Polite cows they're like oh ok."

Another user wrote, "I love how normal it sounds for the farmer: 'Stop them!'"

"I like that you asked what to do and immediately followed instructions. You're a helpful man," the third user commented.

The fourth user wrote, "I would be telling this story non-stop. "I stopped an entire horde of cows with my bare hands"."

"I had said the same thing happen to me, in Scotland, but it was a flock of sheep. They ignored my commands and ran past me, making sounds like they were laughing. I felt so humiliated," shared the fifth user.