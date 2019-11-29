Customers Gift Car To Waitress Who Had To Walk 22 Km To Work Every Day

A waitress was gifted a car by customers she served (Representative Image)

A waitress in Galveston, Texas, was gifted a car by two strangers she served at breakfast. Adrianna Edwards works at Denny's, an American restaurant chain. Almost every day, she had to walk about 14 miles (22.5 km) to get to work.

"I have bills to pay," Ms Edwards told news website KTRK. "I've got to eat. You've got to do what you've got to do."

It seems like her days of walking to work are finally over.

On Tuesday, a couple eating at Denny's found out about Adrianna Edwards' story. After learning that she was saving up to buy a car, they decided to do it for her.

The couple, who wishes to remain anonymous, went to Classic Galveston Auto Group on Broadway Street and purchased a car for their waitress. Hours later, they returned to Denny's to surprise Ms Edwards with a 2011 Nissan Sentra.

"She teared up, which made me happy that she was so moved by that," said the woman who bought the car to KTRK.

The generous gift has cut down Adrianna Edwards' commute to 30 minutes from five hours. The car was gifted to her with no strings attached and just one request - that she pay the kindness forward. It's a request that Ms Edwards plans to honour.

"I still feel like I'm dreaming," she said. "When I see somebody in need, I'll probably be more likely to help them out and to do everything that I can to help them out."

