Employee Walks 32 Kilometers To Reach Workplace, Gets Car From Boss

A man who was willing to walk 20 miles (32 kilometers) to reach on time on his first day of work has been rewarded for his dedication. According to CBS News, Walter Carr from Alabama, was supposed to start his new job with a moving company on Sunday. However, when he realised that his car had broken down before his first day at his new job with Bellhops, Walter began to walk to his place of work. He started walking at midnight in order to reach in time.

Pelham Police spotted Walter in the early hours of Sunday morning, after he had been walking for four hours from Homewood to Pelham. The officers then bought him breakfast and drove him to work - a home in Pelham where Walter's company Bellhops was scheduled to help move a family.

The officers who gave him a ride shared his story with the homeowner, Jenny Lamey - who shared it with the world in a viral Facebook post praising Walter. "He was from New Orleans. He and his mother lost their home in Hurricane Katrina and they came and made their home in Birmingham," she related.

"I asked Walter if he wanted to go upstairs and rest until everyone else arrived," wrote Jenny. However, even after having walked for hours, Walter refused to rest.

When news of Walter's journey reached the CEO of Bellhops, he decided to do something special for the dedicated employee.

On Monday, CEO Luke Marklin gifted Walter his 2014 Ford Escape car. Watch the touching moment below:

Walter's story has touched a chord with many on the Internet, including Pelham Police, who praised him in a Twitter post.

"So nice to hear an uplifting story in this messed up world! We need more Walters!" wrote one commenter on Facebook. "Great job Walter. Proud to see young people who are determined to do the right thing and are trustworthy," said another.