Curious Elephant Walks Into Hotel, Knocks Over Lamp In Viral Video

There was an elephant in the room - quite literally - at a hotel in Sri Lanka recently. A video that has gone viral with 2.5 million views on Twitter shows a wild elephant casually strolling around a hotel, examining various objects and knocking a lamp over in the process.

According to The Metro, the video features an elephant named Natta Kota. It was filmed at Jetwing Yala Hotel in Sri Lanka, where the big animal is a regular visitor. Footage shared on Twitter shows Natta Kota - named so for his "broken" tail - examining various objects in the hotel, picking a lamp up with his trunk and knocking it over before calmly walking away.

The video was posted on the microblogging platform this Sunday by Twitter user '@upidaisy', who wrote: "Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk."

woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30 — Upuli ???????? (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020

The video has gone massively viral online, collecting 2.5 million views and over 1.5 lakh 'likes' on Twitter. It has also garnered a ton of comments and jokes from delighted viewers.

Aw you know he felt bad about knocking that lamp over. It's ok Mr. Elephant, we know you didn't mean to. — Christina Murphy (@murphystina) January 19, 2020

It's like he's tiptoeing so not to disturb anyone. — commanderincheese (@Penny6712Cloud) January 19, 2020

Waiting for the bellboy to step in and ask if he would like help with his trunk. — Zin ✨ (@Z_Sin) January 19, 2020

I love the way he's just exploring & when he touched the lamp & was like oops, tried to fix it & walked off ???? I love elephants ???? — Nicka ???? (@nickaology) January 19, 2020

In September last year, Jetwing Hotel had shared another video of Natta Kota examining the property. While calling the elephant their "favourite resident", they warned hotel guests that he is a wild elephant.

"Please note that though he is a regular visitor to our hotels, Natta Kota is still very much a wild elephant and we at Jetwing would have him remain as such," they wrote. 'While it is exciting and memorable to encounter wild animals in and around our hotels, we humbly request that guests respect their space and maintain a healthy distance at all times."

