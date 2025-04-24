"Cried After Giving Birth": UK Woman Slammed For Calling Her Newborn Son 'Ugly'

A British woman recently faced intense online backlash after describing her newborn son as "ugly" moments after birth. According to the New York Post, Jess, a 20-year-old UK mother, sparked controversy after posting a video where she candidly described her newborn son as "ugly" while holding him, sparking widespread criticism online.

"He's got the f- -king ugliest nose. He's so ugly,” she said in a video after giving birth. "I literally stared at him and cried [because] I thought he was so ugly while I was in shock after labour,” she wrote in the caption of the TikTok video that has garnered more than 1.2 million views.

However, she later shared that her feelings changed after a few hours, and she started to find her baby cute. She attributed her initial reaction to postpartum hormones and asked the internet for understanding.

The internet reacted strongly, with many criticising her harsh comments, saying how such negative remarks can impact the boy's confidence and self-esteem.

One TikToker called her as the "baby's first bully", while another called her remarks "horrible" and "cruel." "Imagine knowing your mom posted this for everyone to see and laugh at you? Poor little boy," a third said.

"Delete this now and never mention it again. You will crush [his] self-esteem forever," a fourth urged.

"It's one thing to think/say it whilst just given birth. But to post it on a public platform for all to see and laugh at is completely disgusting to be honest," a fifth added.

Not just Jess, other mothers, like Emily Crossan from England, have also shared similar honest reactions about their newborns' appearances. Ms Crossan jokingly described her baby as "funny looking" and compared him to a "garden gnome."

Notably, this controversial trend has been seen on social media, particularly on TikTok, where parents participate in the "Ugly Baby Challenge," sharing less-than-flattering photos of their children.

Miki Rai, a healthcare worker from Seattle, shared the unspoken rule among hospital staff when commenting on a newborn's appearance. "If the baby is cute, you can just tell them the baby's cute. But if the baby is ugly, you just tell [the parent] they look just like them."