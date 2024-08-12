'Cricket Is Dying': Video Of Australians Failing To Recognise Pat Cummins Goes Viral

Australia Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins.

Cricket is one of the most loved sports in India. Fans and supporters of the Indian cricket team worship the players and celebrate their wins and losses as their own. The sport is also popular in other nations including Australia, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies etc. However, a viral video shows how several Australians failed to recognise cricket players Pat Cummins and Travis Head, despite the team recently winning the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

The video opens with a man asking questions to several people on the street. He asked, "Have you heard of Pat Cummins and Travis Head?" Surprisingly, most people said that they had no clue about the cricketers. Only one person recognised the Australia Test and ODI skipper in but said that he does not have any thoughts on the matter. Towards the end of the clip, an Indian-origin man stated he had heard of Virat Kohli but not the two star cricketers.

What a shame for ICC, cricket is dying in Australia. pic.twitter.com/wi7Hhc0MFY — narsa. (@rathor7_) August 10, 2024

"What a shame for ICC, cricket is dying in Australia," reads the caption of the video, shared by X user Narsa. Since being shared, it has amassed over five lakh views and three thousand likes.

"Cricket is loved in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," said a user.

Another wrote, "Seriously like they people know about Virat Kohli but don't know about their own players."

A third said, "And we worship them like God"

"There is a saying in Australia that the second most important post after PM is their Cricket Captain. Very surprising to see so many haven't heard of Pat Cummins," remarked a person.

"This is sad," wrote a person.

Another said, "Heartbreaking"

An X user added, "That's why no one was at the airport when the captain came with the World Cup trophy back to Australia."