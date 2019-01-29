"Creeping, Crawling Criminal" Steals Empty Safe In Hilarious Clip

He crawled on the floor for about eight minutes to reach the safe - but in the end, the joke was on him.

Offbeat | | Updated: January 29, 2019 12:24 IST
CCTV footage shows the man crawling on the floor while wearing socks on his hands.


He covered his face with a mask. He wore socks on his hands so as not to leave behind any fingerprints. He crawled on the floor for about eight minutes to reach the safe - but in the end, the joke was on him. The safe was empty; the cash had been removed the night before.

Delray Beach Police are now searching for the "creeping, crawling criminal" and his accomplice, who stole the empty safe from a Domino's outlet in Florida.

"For about eight minutes, he crawled through the business, rummaging through a manager's desk, checking a cash drawer and grabbing a safe," said Dani Moschella, spokeswoman for the Delray Beach Police Department, to Sun Sentinel.

CCTV footage released by the police shows the burglar crawling on the floor shortly after 2:15 am on Thursday, reports Sun Sentinel.

"Recognize this creeping, crawling criminal? He and an accomplice were caught on surveillance video breaking a window at Domino's Pizza, stealing an empty safe," wrote Delray Beach Police while sharing the hilarious video.

Watch the clip below:

Police are now looking for the two criminals.

This isn't the first time hilarious robbery attempts have been captured on camera. In Australia, a band of thieves left empty-handed after failing to smash down a glass door with hammers.

