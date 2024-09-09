CRED Cancels Jackpot Prize Worth Rs 3.25 Lakh Over 'Bug' In System

The man recounted filling out the necessary forms and providing his PAN.

A Delhi man was left disappointed after Fintech company CRED cancelled his jackpot win worth Rs 3.25 lakh. Aviral Sangal played the Friday jackpot and won a MacBook, iPad, AirPods Max and a TUMI bag. However, his happiness was short-lived as the company claimed a "technical glitch" and cancelled the win.

Mr Sangal shared his experience on social media, tagging Kunal Shah, the founder of the Bengaluru-based company. In his post on X, he detailed his initial excitement, “Even though I usually do not fall for the @CRED_club jackpots, yesterday I just played the Friday jackpot without having any hope of getting anything meaningful. But I scored the JACKPOT and it wasn't a small one.”

He recounted filling out the necessary forms and providing his PAN details for the TDS payment, only to receive a call from the CRED team minutes later. He revealed that the CRED team “had to cancel the jackpot because of some technical issue.” And the team said they would credit back the coins and Rs 1,000 cashback as a “goodwill gesture.”

Mr Sangal updated his post, revealing CRED "shamelessly" called him again, offering the same refund and cashback. However, he refused the compensation and demanded CRED publicly acknowledge the error and honour the prizes for all affected users.

In another update, Mr Sangal revealed the issue was more widespread than initially disclosed. He said the CRED team called him again to inform there was a “Bug” in their system, due to which “there were 200 users who won the Jackpot.” “They decided to cancel the Jackpot instead of pausing, fixing the bug, and honouring the 200-odd users who already won,” Mr Sangal explained.



He urged CRED to publicly address the situation and provide the promised rewards to all winners, threatening to explore “legal options” if necessary.

CRED has not publicly commented on the incident.