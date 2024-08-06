Couple Orders Food From Swiggy For Engagement Ceremony, Company Responds

The post has gone viral, sparking a wave of laughter, memes and jokes.

Needless to say, online food delivery services have made our lives easier by delivering food from our favourite restaurants within a matter of minutes. It has also helped restaurants acquire more customers and cater to far more people than they usually have been able to reach. Services like Swiggy, Zomato, etc are offering customers plenty of options to choose from, even including small-time stalls to award-winning restaurants.

Recently, a couple opted for online food ordering instead of conventional catering at their engagement ceremony. An X user who attended the event shared a picture showing a Swiggy delivery partner stacking rows of plastic food boxes on a table beneath a tent.

''They ordered food online for an engagement ceremony?? Bhai I have seen everything,'' Susmita wrote while sharing the picture on X.

See the post here:

They ordered food online for an engagement ceremony?? Bhai I have seen everything 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/v4szxFg4pM — Susmita (@shhuushhh_) August 4, 2024

The post has gone viral, sparking a wave of laughter, memes and jokes. The viral photo also caught the attention of the food delivery giant itself. Swiggy playfully responded to the tweet and said, ''No one has used our Crazy Deals better than these guys, shaadi ka khana bhi humse mangwa lena.'' (Please let us deliver your wedding feast too)

no one has used our Crazy Deals better than these guys 😭😭 shaadi ka khana bhi humse mangwa lena 🥰 https://t.co/XIo2z2TnYX — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) August 4, 2024

Reacting to the photo, one user said, ''They have that shadi wali coffee machine …. Sorted priorities must say… haven't seen it in a while at a wedding.''

Another said, ''Shaadi pe bolenge apne ghar se khake aana Shagun ke Paise Gpay kr dena.''

A third wrote, ''They would have put a UPI QR code on their invites.'' A fourth added, ''I don't see a problem here. Unki engagement. Unka paisa. Unki party. Unki marzi.''