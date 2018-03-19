Couple Finds Python The Size Of A Car In Drive-Way, Call For Help

"The scrub python may have been ran over by a car at some point," says the post.
"Well, we can't park here now!" That sort of must have been the reaction of an Australian couple who arrived home to find their car shed occupied. A five-metre-long scrub python, pretty much the size of a sedan, had taken shelter in their parking space leaving the couple from Mooroobool, Queensland with no option but to call for help. Photos posted on Facebook by Cairns Snake Catcher show the snake and they're definitely not for the fainthearted.
According to the post, shared on March 15, the snake was lethargic and recovering from an injury. "The scrub python may have been ran over by a car at some point," says the post.
After being examined by a vet, the python was rescued and released into the wild.
Scrub pythons can grow up to eight metres long and can feed upon animals as huge as wallabies, reports Cairns Post.
The snake catcher is now warning people to be cautious while driving in the area so as not to hurt other snakes.
"Big snakes like these often span the whole width of the road and are susceptible to car strikes. Snakes often cross or warm themselves on roads at night and can be hard to see, so be careful if you do see a small stick or a large log on the road at night as it might be a snake!" he writes on Facebook.
"Ok I do NOT want to see one if these!" says one Facebook user. "OMG! That's freaking huge!" says another.