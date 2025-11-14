"Could Not Get Over It": UK Travel Vlogger Amazed By Keralas Ancient Martial Art Kalaripayattu

A UK-based travel vlogger has gone viral on social media after sharing her amazed reaction to watching Kalaripayattu, Kerala's ancient martial art. During her recent trip to the state, Deanna watched a live show and posted a short video that quickly caught people's attention.

In her video, Deanna shared several snippets from the performance. They showed how the artists were performing with speed, power and skill. There was also a text on his video, in which it was written that those coming to Kerala must watch Kalaripayattu.

Watch video here:

In the caption, Deanna mentioned that the last time she visited Kerala, she didn't get the chance to see Kalaripayattu, so this time she had no idea what to expect.

She said that this performance keeps everyone engaged from beginning to end. She described the artists as very skilled.

Deanna also said that the beginning of the show was quite intense. At the end, when the artists performed the fire, everyone was shocked and she keeps remembering that moment.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users have praised Deanna's enthusiasm and the beauty of this ancient martial art.

One user commented, "Well, this looks wild!"

Another user wrote, "woaaahhh now that's talent."

"Kalaripayattu, the mother of all martial arts," added a third user.