Story Of BS Yediyurappa, A Cat And A Lesson In Social Distancing

BS Yediyurappa feeding a stray cat during the coronavirus lockdown.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa shared a post this morning requesting citizens to feed stray animals during the ongoing lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The BJP leader took to Twitter to share a photograph that shows him feeding a stray cat. In the photo, he is seen standing some distance away from the cat, following the rules of social distancing that experts say is vital to prevent the spread of the highly infectious disease.

"Cats, dogs, and birds are suffering from lack of water and food due to the heat and lockdown effects," wrote Mr Yediyurappa. "Its impact is even worse in cities. Therefore, I appeal to all citizens to ensure that dogs, cats and birds get water and food."

He asked citizens to "please be kind" and take the time to keep leftovers and water out for animals during the lockdown.

The Karnataka Chief Minister's message was widely appreciated on Twitter, where the photo has collected nearly 2,000 'likes' since being posted an hour ago. In the comments section, many praised him for feeding the cat as well as for keeping his distance from the animal.

Thousands of stray animals across the country are struggling to find food and water as markets, eateries and commercial establishments stay closed during the nationwide lockdown. According to DeccanHerald, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier directed authorities to provide food and water to stray dogs and monkeys. The Odisha government has meanwhile sanctioned Rs 54 lakh to feed stray animals.