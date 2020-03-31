Chhattisgarh Cop's Musical Warning During Coronavirus Lockdown Is Viral

Coronavirus Lockdown: A Chhattisgarh cop's video is viral online.

Tasked with making sure that people remain inside their houses during the 21-day lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, some police officers are finding creative ways to get the message across. After a Chennai police officer's coronavirus helmet went viral online, a Chhattisgarh cop's musical warning to explain the severity of the situation has captured social media's attention. 

On Monday, news agency ANI shared a video of policeman Abhinav Upadhyay requesting citizens of a residential colony in Bilaspur to stay in and follow quarantine rules with the help of a song. Set to the tune of Lata Mangeshkar's classing Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, the words of his song go: "Ghar mein hi rehna hai, baahar nahi jaana hai... sanitizer lagana hai, haath dhote hi jaana hai, mil ke ab hum ko, corona ko hataan hai."

The lyrics roughly translate to: "We have to stay in our houses and not step out. We have to put sanitizer and wash hands frequently to stand together and defeat coronavirus."

Listen to the cop sing the song as residents watch from their balconies:

The musical warning has become a hit on social media, garnering praise from thousands of netizens. Since being shared online, the video has collected over 55,000 views on Twitter. 

It also caught the eye of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who tweeted the video and wrote: "Love it love it love it."

Take a look at what others had to say about Mr Upadhyay's version of Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai:

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

