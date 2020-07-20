Cop Jumps Into Water, Pulls Boy Away From Shark In Heart-Stopping Video

Officer Adrian Kosicki jumped into water to pull a boy away from an approaching shark.

An off-duty police office in Florida jumped into water to pull a boy away from an approaching shark. A video shared on Facebook by Cocoa Beach Police and Fire shows the predator fish approaching the young boy, who has not been identified. The shocking video has since gone viral on social media.

Cocoa Beach Police Officer Adrian Kosicki was off-duty on Thursday evening and strolling the beach with his wife when he spotted the approaching shark. Displaying remarkable presence of mind, the cop quickly waded into water to pull the boy away as the shark began to close in.

"Adrian made the decision to quickly enter the water and pull the boy from the surf as the shark began to get dangerously close, within only a couple of feet at its nearest distance," Cocoa Beach Police and Fire wrote while sharing a video of the incident filmed by a bystander.

"Hey buddy! Hey, there's a shark right there," a voice can be heard shouting in the video before Officer Kosicki jumped in to grab the boy and drag him to the shore.

According to Fox News, the shark's species was not immediately clear.

"Thanks to Adrian, we'll never know what that shark's intentions were, and that little boy will forever have a pretty cool story to tell," the police department wrote in praise of their officer.

Watch the incident unfold below:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has been viewed over 80,000 times on Facebook. It has also collected dozens of comments.

"Wow,very close to getting hurt by shark!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"So proud of our police officer for risking his life to save another," said another.

Brevard County, where Cocoa Beach is located, has Florida's second-highest number of shark attacks, according to the Brevard Times. Most shark attacks in the state occur during the months of July to October, when ocean temperature is warmest.