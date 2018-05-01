Cop Gets Call About 'Vicious Dog'. This Is What He Found It was a happy surprise

If you love dogs, this story is right up your alley.



According to the post, after receiving the call about the canine, Officer Travis Frost went in to check the situation. He even left the door of his patrol unit open just in case the 'vicious dog' chased after him. But what he found was a happy surprise. "He whistled at the dog, who then came trotting over to him with his tail wagging. After Travis pet the dog for a minute, he went right up to the patrol unit, jumped in the front seat, and just made himself at home," says the post.



The officer hung out with the dog in his patrol unit until an Animal Control Officer reached there and the pictures of them chilling together are just too adorable. The dog named Gold eventually returned to his humans.





