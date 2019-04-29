Contraceptive Jewellery To Prevent Pregnancies? Watch How It Works

An earring is shown paired with a transdermal patch backing

Imagine putting on a pair of earrings or a wristwatch to prevent unwanted pregnancies. It may sound far-fetched, but researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have created "contraceptive jewellery" that could one day make family planning as easy as wearing a necklace.

According to the university's news release on the research, which was recently published in the Journal of Controlled Release, scientists attached special patches containing contraceptive hormones to earrings, rings, watches and other jewellery items. The idea is that the hormones would be absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream.

Watch this video to better understand how contraceptive jewellery would work:

Fox News reports that no human trials have been conducted to date, but scientists have tested the product on pigs and rats with promising results.

"Initial testing suggests the contraceptive jewelry may deliver sufficient amounts of hormone to provide contraception," says Georgia Tech's news release. "A goal for the new technique is to improve user compliance with drug regimens that require regular dosages."

The testing was conducted by Mohammad Mofidfar, a postdoctoral fellow, Laura O'Farrell, a senior research scientist, and Mark Prausnitz, a professor in the university's School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.

"Pharmaceutical jewellery introduces a novel delivery method that may make taking contraceptives more appealing," said Mark Prausnitz. "Making it more appealing should make it easier to remember to use it."

