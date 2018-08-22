Connecticut Thief Steals From Church, Leaves Note Saying 'Pray 4 Me'

The thief stole electronics worth thousands of dollars from the Connecticut church.

A man who broke into a church and stole equipment worth thousands of dollars at least felt enough remorse to leave an apology note. The Waterbury Police Department in Connecticut, USA, has released CCTV footage which shows an unidentified man taking electronics from the Mt. Olive AME Zion Church. However, Fox News reports that before fleeing with the equipment, the thief felt enough remorse to leave behind a handwritten note that read "Pray 4 Me!! Sorry brothers. Save me." He also drew a little sad face on it.

According to Jaclyn Davis, head of the church's media ministry, audio and video equipment worth at least $4,000 - approximately Rs 2.7 lakhs - was stolen from the church.

The robbery took place at about 1 am on Sunday morning, and surveillance footage was released two days ago by the police, who are now asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted on Facebook, the video has been shared almost 200 times and has collected over 6,000 views.

Advertisement

A picture of the apology note was also shared by Hartford News on Twitter. According to Hartford News, the church minister did in fact pray for the suspect during the Sunday morning service.

This isn't the first time that guilt-ridden thieves have sent apology notes for their crimes. In July, a man who stole gold ornaments from a family in Kerala returned them two days later with an apology letter. More recently, a waitress who stole from a US restaurant decades ago returned the money with a letter asking for forgiveness.