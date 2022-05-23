Confused Passengers Look On As 'Corpse Like' Package Appears At Airport

The mannequin lamp did cause quite a bit of confusion between passengers

An old video from 2017 is doing the rounds on social media again, which has left the internet in splits. Published in 2021 on ViralHog's YouTube page, the video has garnered over 42 million views.

The video is from the London Airport where you can see passengers waiting for their baggage next to conveyer belt. They soon witness a rather peculiar item appear on the carousel. The item appears to look like a dead body wrapped in bubble wrap and taped tightly.

Crediting the owner of the item, ViralHog says in the caption of the video, "I was travelling back from Scotland with a mannequin lamp I had purchased. I had a lot of fun watching people's faces as I collected it on the carousel when I landed."

The mannequin lamp did cause quite a bit of confusion between passengers, who sheepishly looked at it while they were waiting for their own bags.

The same video was recently posted on ViralHog's Instagram page with the caption, “A mannequin lamp raised some eyebrows at baggage claim”.

One Instagram user rachelle_akuffo wrote “Why are these people so calm????”, another user 19daffodil77 wrote “No one yelled, I would be like omg wtf and yelling stop that luggage thingy”.

