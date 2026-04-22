Video: British Maestro's Baton Sends Rs 12 Crore Violin Flying In Concert Disaster

A British conductor gave audiences rather more than they bargained for when he accidentally sent a 1 million Pounds (Rs 12 Crore) violin flying through the air during a live concert in Finland, according to classic music news site Slipped Disc.

Matthew Halls was conducting the Bruch violin concerto at Lahti's Sibelius Hall when his baton caught the instrument, a rare 18th-century Guadagnini, clean out of soloist Elina Vahala's hands. She screamed and covered her face as the violin spun three times in the air before hitting the ground, as per the news report.

In the now‑viral video of the incident, conductor Halls appears visibly embarrassed as he raises a hand in apology but continues conducting as the orchestra plays on. Moments later, he halts the performance, calling a two‑minute pause to allow Vahala to check her violin for damage. Calm and composed, she then resumes playing, unfazed by the interruption.



Watch the video here:



A violinista Elina Vähälä deixou cair o seu raro violino de um milhão de euros a meio de um concerto na Finlândia, mas o instrumento sobreviveu à queda sem um único risco e a atuação prosseguiu normalmente. pic.twitter.com/M3XWXrc1HL — Mundo Vivo (@mundo__vivo) April 19, 2026

What saved the violin was pure instinct. Vahala stuck her foot out mid-panic and cushioned the initial impact. "I must be a ninja," she said afterwards.

Incredibly, the instrument escaped without a single crack or scratch. The glue along one seam gave way - exactly as it's designed to do under stress, but that was it.

Halls was full of praise. "Words cannot adequately express my admiration for this remarkable artist," he said, calling it a performance he'd "certainly never forget."

Vahala was equally gracious, saying the two had built an immediate connection despite it being their first time working together. She's already hoping to perform with him again. As near-disasters go, this one ended rather well.