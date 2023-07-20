Company Fires Top Performer 'To Teach Other Employees A Lesson'

The Reddit post has gained a lot of traction on social media. (Representational Pic)

Employees are the most valuable assets of any company. Making them feel appreciated and recognised for their efforts is essential to fostering a positive work environment. Regrettably, one company's recent actions have stirred frustration and ire among social media users. They terminated one of their top-performing employees as a means to make a point and teach a lesson to the rest of the staff.

The news was shared by a user on Reddit, which gained significant attention and criticism. The post revolves around a Reddit user's account of their company's unexpected and questionable behaviour. According to the user, the company fired one of its most accomplished employees solely to demonstrate their ability to terminate anyone at their discretion.

Here's the post:

"Honestly, a lot of things have been going down at my current job including upper management stealing commissions from workers, not respecting contract terms, giving us a hard time if we spend more than 5 mins in the bathroom and saying the door is open if we don't like it etc," the Redditor said in the post.

"The other day they threatened to fire me because I was demotivated, demotivated because they stole my commissions. Today they fired a coworker who was a top performer and just behind me in sales figures," the post further said.

The userr further said they were officially told that the employee was fired because he was not meeting expectations. "But, our direct manager told us they fired him as an example, that we shouldn't fight with management for stuffs like commissions or breach of contracts, because they can fire anybody at will if we are trying to go against what they say."

The post amassed nearly 800 upvotes and over 150 comments, with users slamming the move. Many deemed the company's actions as 'unfair,' while others raised concerns about its overall practices and norms.

"They fired the top performer so they could steal his big commission check. Then they used that to try to scare the rest of you," commented one Reddit user.

"Sounds like an open and shut civil suit to me. Shame there won't be criminal charges," said another.