'Companies Aren't Concerned About You': Man's Post On Forced Resignation Sparks Discussion

The post resonated with a lot of people on the social networking platform.

Employees quit their jobs for several reasons. It could be due to insufficient pay, flexible policies, lack of growth, poor work-life balance, toxic environment or simply dissatisfaction at work. Whatever the reason is, a resignation is given by an employee. But a new workplace trend is emerging where an employer asks you to resign. This is known as forced resignation, where the firm either asks you to resign with no option or be terminated.

Recently, a user took to LinkedIn and said that several companies are now putting their employees in a position where they are forced to resign. "What is forced resignation? When a company doesn't have any issue with your performance but just can't afford you and can't pay enough, they create such circumstances that you end up resigning. Many companies follow this strategy, be they big or small. Numerous employees have suffered from this kind of policies and politics."

Gagan Makin added, "Trust me when I say this: It can literally hinder your finances to the core. Companies are not all concerned about you; they will hire and fire in bulk."

The LinkedIn influencer suggested people not consider their workplace a "priority" and said that anyone is "easily replaceable." "So far, I have learned that you are easily replaceable, so please stop considering your company a priority and working like nothing is above this," he concluded.

The post resonated with a lot of people on the social networking platform.

"Yes. I can 100 related. I never believed the concept of forced resignations. But a place i extensively freelanced for and then after pandemic gave up my 8 month old full time job for....gave me just two assignments and threw me out like garbage.....using the same concept," said a user.

Another commented, "These companies are still hiring and onboarding new employees but not paying salaries on time."

"I have also gone through this, I taught my junior colleague to help me to reduce my workload, but the company replaced me and increased his salary..But what was the final result, after a few days he was unable to handle the workload and resigned from the job," wrote a third person.

"As someone who has spent over a decade in the IT industry, I understand the harsh reality described here. However, I firmly believe that while companies may often see us as replaceable, we should never undervalue our own contributions. It's essential to focus on continuous self-improvement, building a strong personal brand, and maintaining a network that recognizes your worth," wrote a fourth person.

