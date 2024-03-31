Comedian Who Failed JEE Twice Shares 5 Important Lessons: ''The Trials I Faced...''

Appurv Gupta said that he did not get into IIT & IIMs and started studying in a private college in NCR

The IIT JEE (Indian Institute of Technology – Joint Entrance Exam) is considered to be one of the toughest in the country which demands strategic planning, focused dedication, and a disciplined approach. Recently, a photo of a 17-year-old's gruelling schedule for JEE preparation went viral, shedding light on the dedication required to succeed in such competitive exams. Since then, many people have shared their thoughts and opinions on the exam, while reflecting on their journey.

Now, a stand-up comedian shared a post on X and revealed the lessons that he learnt after failing the JEE twice. Appurv Gupta said that he did not get into IIT & IIMs and started studying in a private college in NCR, with no scope of what he would do ahead. However, he admitted that all the trials he faced shaped him into a stronger and more resilient individual.

''But through all the challenges, I learned some important lessons. It taught me: 1. To keep trying even when things didn't go my way. 2. Ways to move forward when my original plans didn't work out. 3. how to learn from my mistakes and grow stronger. 4. that putting in effort and staying committed pays off. 5. the importance of believing in myself and never giving up,'' he wrote on X.

I failed in JEE twice.



Did not get into IIT & IIMs.



Started studying in a private college in NCR, with no scope of what I will do ahead.



Either to go for a Job or do an MBA



It was brutal, but the trials I faced shaped me into a stronger, more resilient individual.



All those… pic.twitter.com/Jl55Rn7zw5 — APPURV GUPTA (@appurv_gupta) March 27, 2024

''These lessons shaped me into who I am today – someone who doesn't give up easily and is ready to face any challenge head-on. In the end, it's not about where you start, but how you choose to navigate the journey,'' he added.

JEE is an engineering entrance examination conducted for admission to various engineering colleges in India. Candidates have to first qualify for JEE Mains to appear for the advanced level of the entrance exam (JEE Advanced). The exam is held twice a year in office mode. The first exam is held in January and the second in April.