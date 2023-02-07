Comedian Shares How She Was Mistaken For PV Sindhu, Internet Reacts

Ms Govindan's post accumulated more than 1,600 likes and over 170,000 views.

Crossing path with people who bear an uncanny resemblance to popular personalities is not rare. In such scenarios, people usually get excited and sometimes forget that the person is not actually a celebrity. This is what happened with a stand-up comedian recently.

Abby Govindan, a 25-year-old stand-up comedian and writer based in the United States, was approached by a man at an airport in India. Taking to Twitter, Ms Govindan shared how the man asked for a picture with her and how she got all excited to be recognised. However, her excitement came crashing down when she realised the man had mistaken her for badminton star PV Sindhu.

"Guy at the airport in India asked for a picture with me and I was so excited to be recognized until he said "I'm a huge badminton fan" and I realized he thinks I'm PV Sindhu," the 25-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Take a look below:

guy at the airport in India asked for a picture with me and I was so excited to be recognized until he said “I'm a huge badminton fan” and I realized he thinks I'm PV Sindhu — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 6, 2023

Ms Govindan posted the tweet on Monday, and since then it has accumulated more than 1,600 likes and over 170,000 views.

In the comment section, one user jokingly wrote, "She's like a foot taller than you, how did he mess that up so bad?" To this, the comedian replied, "She is 2 inches taller".

Also Read | AI-Generated Baby Portraits Of 'Shark Tank' Judges Go Viral, Anupam Mittal Responds

Another user said, "Ngl (Not going to lie) you do look a tiny bit like her". A third hilariously commented, "At least he didn't say."I'm a huge tennis fan," and call you Sindhu."

"This is hilarious bye," added fourth. "I'm cracking up," wrote fifth.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident last year, a hilarious video of a doppelganger of Ashneer Grover caught the attention of social media users. In the video, a man was seen energetically chanting and clapping. He was also seen wearing similar glasses to that of the former Shark Tank India judge. The clip drew many reactions on social media including one from Mr Grover himself.



Featured Video Of The Day "All Equal Before God...": RSS Chief's Call To Heal India's Caste, Religious Divide?