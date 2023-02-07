AI-Generated Baby Portraits Of 'Shark Tank' Judges Go Viral, Anupam Mittal Responds

The artwork is being appreciated by many fans and followers of the reality show.

Business reality show 'Shark Tank India', where startups seek investment from established businessmen, is quite popular. Many startup founders claim that their participation in the programme increased their level of personal recognition and gave their companies exposure to a network of other startup founders, venture investors and media experts. They also thank the judges for helping them scale-up their ventures. Amid all this, the portraits of the six judges of 'Shark Tank India' as babies have gone viral on social media.

The portraits feature Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, boAT founder Aman Gupta, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, SUGAR cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, CarDekho founder Amit Jain and Lenskart founder Peeyush Bansal. Former judge Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe and Mama Earth head Ghazal Alagh are also seen in the potraits.

The portraits were shared by a digital creator Sahid on Instagram. He wrote, "Baby avatars of the Sharks of @sharktank.india season 1 & 2.Who is your favourite Shark?"

The sharks look adorable in the portraits with child-like innocence in their smile. The creator has tried to keep the look and expressions of the entrepreneurs intact. The detailing in the portraits will surely amaze everyone on the internet.

However, one shark was disappointed by his portrait. Anupam Mittal took to Twitter and said, "Ye kya bana diya bhai. Kyun sata rahe ho? (what have you made, why are you troubling us?)" along with an angry face emoji. Users also noted that Mr Mittal's portrait had six fingers instead of five.

The artwork is being appreciated by many fans and followers of the reality show. "Baby Namitaa ji has my heart," said another user.

A second person said, "Ashneer looks like Parle-G baby."

Also Read: Shark Tank Judge Replies To Harsh Goenka's Tweet On His Company's Losses

"Baby sharks du du udu du du," stated another user.

"Aman Gupta like Harry Potter," said a person.

A user questioned, "How can they be babies when they have moustaches?"

Featured Video Of The Day Assam's Child Marriage Crackdown: Justified Or Overreach?