'Come, Check Them Out': Egypt On Elon Musk's Aliens Built Pyramids Tweet

Elon Musk's tweet about the pyramids of Egypt has earned him an invitation to the country.

Egypt has invited Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to visit the country's famous pyramids and see for himself that they were not built by aliens. Mr Musk had recently shared a tweet that seemed to support conspiracy theorists who claim that the pyramids of Egypt were built by alien life forms.

"Aliens built the pyramids obv," the billionaire entrepreneur wrote on Twitter recently. It's not clear if Mr Musk was joking or serious - but the 49-year-old has a well-known penchant for sharing wild, sometimes erratic and often ambiguous tweets. Take a look at his tweet on the pyramids of Egypt below:

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

Elon Musk's tweet has collected over 5.4 lakh 'likes' and more than 86,000 'retweets' and comments since being shared three days ago.

It has also got him an invitation to Egypt.

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation, Rania A Al Mashat, quote tweeted Mr Musk and extended an invitation to the country. She asked Mr Musk to visit the tombs of the builders who constructed the ancient structures.

"I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you," she wrote.

I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you ????. @elonmuskhttps://t.co/Xlr7EoPXX4 — Rania A. Al Mashat (@RaniaAlMashat) August 1, 2020

According to BBC, Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass also responded in a short video in Arabic wherein he said that Mr Musk's argument was a "complete hallucination".

"I found the tombs of the pyramids builders that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves," EgyptToday quoted him as saying.

Elon Musk followed up his initial tweet with other messages.

"The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3800 years. Three thousand, eight hundred years," he tweeted.

He also shared a BBC article, saying that it "provides a sensible summary for how it was done."

