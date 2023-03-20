'Colours And Flavours Of India': PM Modi Praises German Embassy's Dance On 'Naatu Naatu'

The German embassy staff performed 'Naatu Naatu' in Old Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the effort of German ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann's effort to organise a flash mob to dance on Oscar-winning track 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamaouli's film 'RRR'. PM Modi said the video proves "Germans can surely dance". In the massively viral video, Dr Ackermann is seen in Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi along with his team as they dance on the wildly popular song. They are seen performing the hook step as a huge crowd gathers around to watch and cheer them.

"The colours and flavours of India! Germans can surely dance and dance well!" PM Modi said on Twitter.

The colours and flavours of India! Germans can surely dance and dance well! https://t.co/NpiROYJPUy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2023

He quote-tweeted the German Ambassador's post in which he had said, "Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu's victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!"

He had tagged the South Korean embassy, actor Ram Charan and RRR movie's official handles.

In the video, uploaded by the Ambassador on Twitter, Dr Ackermann is seen getting off an autorickshaw in Chandni Chowk and asking a shopkeeper, "Yahi hai India ka world famous? (Is this India's world famous?)" The shop owner then hands a plate of jalebi to the ambassador along with a baton, which has the South Korean flag and 'Naatu Naatu' printed on it.

Later in the video, Dr Philipp Ackermann and his team members assemble on a road near the Red Fort and stage a flash mob as 'Naatu Naatu' plays in the background. They are seen performing the viral dance steps of the song while a huge crowd gathers around to watch and cheer them.

The German Ambassador also added the hashtag #embassychallenege, urging others to perform on the song. The trend was started by South Korean embassy after a video of Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the staff members grooving to the hit song became viral.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his interesting social media posts, had also praised the Germany embassy's efforts. "The German Ambassador & embassy staff & their rendition of #NaatuNaatu in Chandni Chowk. Following the Korean Embassy's lead. I love the way this is turning into a diplomatic Olympics of one-upmanship! Ok, which nation's embassy is next up?" he had said in his tweet on Sunday.