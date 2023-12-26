Cold Moon: How To Watch The Last Full Moon Of 2023

Sky-gazers can watch the Cold Moon at a place with clear night time view. (Representational Pic)

The 13th and final full moon of 2023, known as the Cold Moon, will be at its peak on December 26, a day after Christmas. According to CNN, it won't be a single-night show, the spectacle will continue for at least three nights. The moon that rose on Monday will continue to shine brightly till December 27. The Earth's satellite will reach its maximum fullness at 7.33pm on Tuesday (around 6am IST on Wednesday), the outlet further said, citing the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The term Cold Moon was coined by Native Americans, in reference to the cooler temperatures typically associated with the month of December in the Northern Hemisphere, said the CNN report.

It is also called the Snow Moon, the Winter Maker Moon and even the Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers. The last terminology stems from the fact that antlers of many deer species begin to fall off around this time.

The antlers usually grow longer every year.

Since the Cold Moon lasts for a longer time, it gives extended viewing opportunities during the long nights of the winter. "The winter solstice Moon takes the highest path along the sky and is above the horizon longer than any Moon - hence, it's the longest night," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

How to watch the Cold Moon?

A place with clear view during the night time will give people ample viewing opportunities. As per Live Science, the Moon will shine roughly between two bright stars in the east: Capella in the constellation Auriga and Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion.

The next full moon will occur on January 25. Named after howling wolves, the Wolf Moon will be the first of 12 full moons in 2024.