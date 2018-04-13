On Camera, Cobra Throws Up 7 Eggs In Kerala's Wayanad. Watch This video is guaranteed to give you nightmares.

In Kerala's Wayanad, a cobra was filmed throwing up seven eggs. Scroll down to watch the video

New Delhi: Consider this a warning: this video is definitely not for the squeamish. Footage posted on Facebook by a snake catcher in Kerala shows a cobra regurgitating not one, not two but seven eggs. Like we said, it's the stuff of nightmares.



was called to remove the snake after it attacked a henhouse in someone's farm and then proceeded to swallow eight eggs. The cobra was later filmed throwing up seven of those eight eggs. Mr Sujith posted a video of the moment that happened on Facebook, where it was viewed thousands of times and shared enthusiastically.



According to Mr Sujith, the cobra slithered into the chicken coop and killed a hen. It then proceeded to swallow eight eggs. The snake catcher tells NDTV the reptile ended up throwing up seven of the eggs in a hurry to get away from the increasingly large gathering of humans in the area.



"When a snake slithers on the ground, it's difficult for it to carry food like eggs inside it. In this instance, the cobra wanted to escape from the public view, so it puked the eggs fast," he says.



Watch the video below:







Mr Sujith, who works as a wildlife rescuer in North Wayanad's Begur Forest Range, says he's always careful to ensure snakes aren't harmed in situations like this.



"We take care that the snake is safe while we try to catch it and we make sure that the snake is released back into the wild, in its right environment," he explains.



