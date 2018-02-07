Close Shave For Family As Mountain Lion Charges At Glass Door, Four Times

"It was kind of scary because he was kind of not wanting to leave and he charged into the window, what? Four times?" said Sammy Kerr-Jarrett, 8, after discovering the big cat on their back patio.
Sammy and his mother, Nadine Young, were left stunned by the mountain lion's appearance.
"He was going to put the dog out and he freaked out and said, 'Mommy, mommy, mommy, there's a puma! There's a puma!'" Nadine said to ABC News.
The mountain lion desperately tried to get in and seemed focused on the dog.
"It was terrifying. Absolutely terrifying," Nadine said.
After a few attempts, the big cat gave up and disappeared into the night.
Nadine said that she reported the incident to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
@CaliforniaDFW is aware of the mountain lion reported in Westlake Village and are investigating. pic.twitter.com/Uvqih29Xwj- Cal Fish & Wildlife (@CaliforniaDFW) February 6, 2018
"I would like to see this animal relocated because I've heard from lots of other neighbors that he's been killing animals, all of our neighbors' animals. He's definitely way more brazen in his behavior. He was not scared of us whatsoever," Nadine said.
