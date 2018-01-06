Clever Dog, Sledding All By Herself, Makes This The Cutest Video Ever

Instagram user my_aussie_gal shows several videos of Secret, an Australian Shepherd, and her human Mary. This one going viral shows Secret sledding up and down a snowy hill on her blue sled - all by herself. The little pooch can be seen dragging her sled up the hill using her mouth, then climbing on it and sledding all the way down. Once at the bottom, she can be seen starting the drill all over again.
"Sledding! We finally got enough snow to really sled yesterday and Secret couldn't be more thrilled! It's definitely one of her favorite activities, she probably went down this hill 50 times today!" says the Instagram post along with the video.
Watch her in action below:
Isn't Secret adorable and incredibly smart? Internet is totally obsessed with this video - there are several versions of it floating all over social media.
"This is so adorable!!!" says one Instagram user on the video. "Totally amazing dog," says another.
Secret is not only a wonderful sledder but also talented in other things too. You can read about that here.
