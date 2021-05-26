‘Class Of 2021’ Uses Unpredictable Year As Inspiration For Meme Fest

Social media has been flooded with memes from students graduating in 2021.

While there is no doubt that the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has affected people across the world in several ways, there is one section of the population that found themselves staring at a slightly more unpredictable future than others. Students across the country -- and the world -- have over the past 18 months had to say goodbye to their campuses and switch to video conferencing apps. The class of 2021, which is up for graduation this year, found themselves in a particularly difficult spot. But all the hurdles, ranging from cancelled exams to virtual graduation ceremonies, appear to have been immortalised by the students as Internet memes.

For instance, take a look at this conversation between two friends. In a screengrab, one student is seen asking, “Are you in class? I joined the link 15 minutes ago and it still says the meeting hasn't started.” The students further wonder if the class has been cancelled or postponed. To this, the friend replies gently, “Bro, we graduated yesterday.” Well, it has been a whirlwind year, so can we really blame them?

Responding to the meme, one user added a clip from the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S as a response. In it, the character of Ross can be seen saying, “Humour based on my pain. Hahaha...”

One student also wrote about how quick the year had gone by. “Class 2021 be like: January, January, blink, blink, blink, congratulations on your graduation,” the comment read.

class 2021 be like : january , january, blink , blink , blink , congratulations on your graduation. — billieeyelash???? (@andisukabintang) May 24, 2021

A user on Reddit described the grief of having to finish college by “clicking ‘end test' instead of being on campus with friends.” Along with an image, the Redditor wrote, “My disappointment is immeasurable and my college life is ruined.”

One student also regretted having laughed over the similar fate experienced by the class of 2020, last year.

Lol I remember when class of 2021 was laughing at class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/mykOShUdaw — Johnathan (@_Johnathanc_) February 11, 2021

Sharing the grief of having to graduate through a virtual presentation, one user wrote, “Class of 2020 was the original meme and now we pass the torch onto you the class of 2021. Hopefully the only two years anyone will have to graduate by PowerPoint...”

Class of 2020 was the original meme and now we pass the torch onto you the class of 2021. Hopefully the only two years anyone will have to graduate by PowerPoint ???????? it sucks it's okay to be disappointed — ???????????????????????????????? (@LaurenM8123) March 12, 2021

Students have also been faced with an unpredictable academic calendar, with the virus upsetting previous schedules. For instance, students who are awaiting the final date for the NEET exams in the country came up with creative memes to explain their state of mind.

One user shared a series of photos of Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean waiting in a field and wrote, “Koi bata do (Someone tell us, please),” demanding clarity on the date.

Well, the memes made for a good laugh. What did you think about them?