'Chutkara Chahiye': This Girl's Hilarious Rant Against Schools Is Viral

A schoolgirl's annoyed rant against schools is viral on social media.

A young schoolgirl's epic rant against the education system has left social media users in splits. A video that is going viral online shows the girl complaining about everything from having to wake up at 6am on weekdays, rushing to get ready, endless classes and more. The video was shared by police officer Arun Bothra on Twitter, who wrote: "The person who started schools in this world is in serious danger. This girl is searching for him."

In the video, the schoolgirl, talking in Gujarati, begins by saying that she needs "chutkara" or freedom from her school for a month. Looking extremely annoyed, she continues in the same vein and complains about all the classes that schoolchildren are forced to sit through.

"Poore mahine... Pehle prayer, fir English, fir Maths, fir EVS, fir Gujarati, fir GK" she exclaims in anger.

Then, in one of the funniest moments of the short video, the person recording asks the girl what she would do to the person who came up with the concept of schooling. "Main usse dho ke na, pure paani mein daal ke istri kar daalungi (I'll wash that person, put them in water and iron them out)" she says.

Watch the video below:

The person who started schools in this world is in serious danger. This girl is searching for him 😂 pic.twitter.com/SuOZ4befp1 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) November 13, 2019

Since being shared online on Wednesday, the video has collected more than 2.4 lakh views and over 8,600 'likes'. Many people have called the video hilarious, while others, recalling their own school days, have said it is relatable.

😂😂😂 she is absolutely thoroughly seriously ANGRY ..poor dear!! — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) November 13, 2019

Atom bomb 😂 But she also reflects how pressurised children are. — Sushri Sangita Puhan (@Sangita0703) November 13, 2019

Very cute and smart girl.We were also thinking this in our school time.😃😃😃😃😅 — Sajeeta Tripathy (@TripathySajeeta) November 13, 2019

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

